Sundargarh: Swarit Upadhyay, a Class VIII student of Riverstone International School here, has made the state proud by securing his name in the prestigious India Book of Records. Swarit has found a place in the book for his outstanding achievements in 27 quiz competitions, both on off and online platforms. With his deeds, Swarit is the pride of not only his school but this district also. He has won prizes both at the state and national levels and has brought honours for his school and Odisha. Over the past four years, Swarit has been a force to reckon with in the quizzing circuit.

Notable among his triumphs is the state-level quiz competition organised by the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department of the Odisha government. He has also won the state-level quiz on wildlife organised by Nandankanan Zoological Park. At the national level, his successes include victories in quiz competitions like the Tourism and Festival of India quiz organised by the government of India and events conducted by ‘Zee5’.

Hailing from Jhurimal village under Lephripara block, Swarit is the only son of Digambar Upadhyay and Anupama Upadhyay. Since childhood, it was his curiosity that attracted him to acquire knowledge. He showed keen interest in subjects like wildlife, bio-diversity, culture and science.

All this helped him in becoming a brilliant quizzer. Roshan Patel, director of Riverstone International School, lauded Swarit’s exceptional talent and described him as one of the most successful students of the institution. Patel praised Swarit’s relentless pursuit of knowledge and his desire to surpass the pinnacle of success as the driving forces behind his achievements. Swarit thanked his school teachers, parents, mentors and other family members for the success he has so far achieved. His ultimate ambition is to max the Kaun Banega Crorepati programme hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. No doubt, Swarit’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring quiz enthusiasts and underscores the importance of perseverance and passion in the pursuit of excellence.