New Delhi: Delhi teenager Sanchi Bansal has won the #SHEStem Insta-Reels Challenge for students, held as part of the ongoing Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021, according to a statement.

The online event, a joint initiative of the Embassy of Sweden in India and the Atal Innovation Mission, emphasises the importance of STEM education for young girls and women.

For 2021, ‘She STEM’ was launched with an Instagram Reels challenge for students in the age group of 13-17.

They were asked to make Instagram Reels on how to make this world a better place to live in as a STEM leader.

“Fast forward to 2040. As a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) leader/s, how are you making the world a better place through STEM?” read the message of the challenge.

“With the second #SHEStem event in a row, we showcase, together with India, our long-term commitment towards launching policies and development initiatives that bring growth to both genders equally. It is what we have been practising and professing for years on a global scale as part of our feminist foreign policy,” a statement quoted Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin as saying.

The organisers received 600 entries to the challenge.

Winner of the first prize, Bansal, who won a tablet, created a video posing as a 2040 SHEStem leader whose clean energy company, Greentech Solutions, produced environmental-friendly technology. Two of her company’s projects involved producing network wires that don’t emit radiation and electricity-powered biodegradable fabric bags.

Bansal was followed by two contenders, Ankur Mukerjee and Sneha Rajesh Tiwari, both of whom earned second position, and Shaurya Karmakar — winner of the third prize.

“Ankur Mukherjee helped the world in solving the issue of melting glaciers, whereas Sneha Rajesh Tiwari, a 2040 marine biologist, works to protect sea vegetation as she explores ways of reducing Co2 gases released in oceans,” read the statement from the organisers.

“Shaurya, the winner of the third prize, gave the healthcare industry a unique solution by introducing a chip tracking human health, along with solar flying ambulances with doctors,” it added.

The videos, which offered a combination of imagination and ground realities, were judged based on the novelty of idea, articulation and sustainable outlook.

The highlights of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week event this year also included an Innovation Lecture Series on Sustainable Development and Nobel Prize Teacher Summit. The memorial week will come to a close December 15.

