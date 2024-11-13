New Delhi: Swiggy’s much-anticipated stock market debut Wednesday catapulted over 500 current and former employees to the “crorepati” club, with the food delivery and quick commerce major’s listing poised to unlock Rs 9,000 crore in ESOPs for 5,000 staffers, people aware of the details said.

Swiggy’s initial share sale had a price range of Rs 371-390 a share.

“The total Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) pool is worth Rs 9,000 crore, with 5,000 past as well as present employees holding them. At the upper price range of the initial share price (Rs 390), 500 employees out of the 5,000 are set to become crorepatis,” a person in the know shared the details requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, shares of Swiggy were listed with a premium of nearly 8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 390 on NSE.

Shares of the firm made the market debut at Rs 420, a jump of 7.69 per cent on the bourse.

The stock on the BSE was listed at Rs 412, a jump of 5.64 per cent from the issue price. Later, it surged 7.67 per cent to Rs 419.95.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 89,549.08 crore during the early trade.

The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy was fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription.

The company’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) had a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

Going by the draft papers, the company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue for investing in technology and cloud infrastructure; brand marketing and business promotion; and debt payment; and funds will also be allocated for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

PTI