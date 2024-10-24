The Swiss International University (SIU) has been certified to have ISO recognition, which is used globally and the term stands for the quality management standard. International standard of quality assurance gives the ‘proof’ that SIU does not tire of seeking quality education that strives for a better learning experience among all students in all the programs available.

An institution must meet some of its core areas, which are stringent criteria related to quality in teaching, administrative processes, student support, and improvement over time, before gaining ISO accreditation. Swiss International University has, in that regard, been committed to the quality of education delivery and quality academic service delivery aligned to global benchmarks.

This accredits the commitment of SIU to well-designed, organized, and efficient training programs. From business and technology to healthcare and hospitality, the university ensures a course perfectly aligned with international standards, geared to infuse student knowledge and skills required for working in the global economy of today. Through ISO certification, the university aspires to offer programs that are both academically challenging and keep up with modern industry needs.

Continuous improvement is an integral part of the ISO certification, which further ensures that the Swiss International University would go on continuing to make its course offerings, student services, and institutional management better and better. This means that SIU would be responsive and moving with the times in the educational arena.

Concerning accreditation, the audit process was successful as a thorough evaluation took place regarding the academic framework of SIU, teaching methodologies, and operational processes. Such accreditation places Swiss International University at the top among institutions with an international standard pursued by very few. Such an achievement greatly strengthens the reputation of the university worldwide as a reliable provider of quality education.

This new ISO certificate will take Swiss International University to new levels of leadership in higher education. It will therefore continue to ensure its students are exposed to the quality learning experience from programs that have gone through standards universally recognized for their quality and relevance.

