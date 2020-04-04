Mumbai: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed fear that switching off the lights simultaneously for nine minutes could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in blackout in the entire country.

In his statement issued Friday night, Raut has appealed to the people to keep the necessary lights on at home while igniting lamps and candles Sunday, as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to avoid this situation.

His statement came on the day Modi urged the people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm Sunday to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat coronavirus.

“Switching off the electricity at one time can reduce the electricity demand. If all lights are switched off at one time for nine minutes there is possibility of a grid collapse resulting in blackout in the entire country,” Raut said.

“Due to the lockdown, there is a change in the demand and supply situation. If there is a sudden drop or increase in the demand or supply in the grid, there could be disturbance in the grid frequency,” he said.

PTI