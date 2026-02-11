Ahmedabad: Riding on a commanding 114-run second-wicket stand between Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, South Africa posted 187/6 in their Group D clash against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium Wednesday.

After being sent in to bat, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram early when Fazalhaq Farooqi deceived him with a slower ball, inducing a mistimed loft to mid-off. At 12/1 in the third over, Afghanistan had an early foothold. However, what followed was a sustained counterattack of the highest quality.

De Kock and Rickelton initially weathered probing spells from Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman before shifting gears decisively. De Kock was particularly severe on anything overpitched, launching Mujeeb and later Rashid Khan over the ropes, while Rickelton complemented him with inventive strokeplay, including a reverse sweep and powerful slog-sweeps against the spinners.

The introduction of Noor Ahmad in the 10th over proved expensive, conceding 23 runs as both batters targeted him ruthlessly. By the halfway mark, South Africa had surged to 98/1, and the momentum was firmly with them. The pair brought up their respective half-centuries in the 11th over — de Kock reaching his fifty with a pull over midwicket and Rickelton raising his with a towering six over long-on.

Afghanistan desperately needed a breakthrough, and captain Rashid Khan delivered in style. In a decisive 13th over, he removed both set batters, de Kock for 59 off 41 balls and Rickelton for a scintillating 61 off just 28 deliveries, to halt the onslaught. His spell of 2-28 proved pivotal in dragging Afghanistan back into the contest.

The middle overs saw a relative slowdown as Dewald Brevis and David Miller attempted to rebuild. Noor and Rashid tightened the screws, while Azmatullah Omarzai cleverly mixed pace to chip away at the middle order. Brevis fell for 23 trying to muscle a slower ball down the ground, and Tristan Stubbs departed cheaply as Afghanistan continued their fightback.

Despite the mini-collapse, South Africa found late impetus through Marco Jansen and Miller. Jansen played a brief but impactful cameo, striking 16 off seven balls, including a towering six down the ground. Miller contributed an unbeaten 20 off 15, ensuring the innings finished with momentum.

Azmatullah was the pick of the bowlers at the death, finishing with 3-41, as South Africa closed on a competitive 187/6. While Rashid’s double strike provided Afghanistan with hope, the substantial platform laid by de Kock and Rickelton and late impetus from Miller and Jansen ensured the Proteas posted a total that would test any batting lineup on that pitch.

Brief Scores: South Africa 187/6 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickleton 61, Quinton de Kock 59; Azmatullah Omarzai 3-41, Rashid Khan 2-28)