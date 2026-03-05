New Delhi: To add insult to injury, an unnamed Pakistan players was reported and later fined for misbehaving with a female staff member during their stay at a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka, for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches and fined by team manager, a news report said Thursday.

The incident happened before Pakistan’s last Super 8 match against hosts Sri Lanka and is being talked in whispers in Pakistan Cricket Board and team circles, Telecom Asia Sport reported.

“Before Pakistan’s last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff,” sources told Telecom Asia Sport. “The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came for her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema,” the report said, quoting team sources.

The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour,” said Telecom Asia Sport in the report

Though Pakistan won that match by five runs, the team failed to reach the semifinals on net run-rate and returned home in batches Sunday and Monday.

The said player is also likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee and is likely to be punished further.

The report said that Pakistani players and backroom staff have a history of misconduct on tours.

Young batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police last year on charges of raping a girl on Pakistan Shaheens tour of England. Haider appeared before a court but was released on lack of evidence, the report claimed.

Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was also reported and fined for misbehaviour with a female staff on tour of Malaysia a few years ago.