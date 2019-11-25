Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu feels Hindi cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit, ‘Badla’.

“Even when I do films like ‘Badla’, I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr. Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist,” she said.

“But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film. Yes, when I raise my voice and say I’ve done almost equal if not more, that’s when people recognised and started taking my name because it’s such a male-dominated industry, they don’t even realise that I might have done more work actually,” she added.

“It was called Sir’s film, it won’t be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there,” Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia’s show, according to several reports.

IANS