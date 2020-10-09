Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in Maldives and, going by her Instagram post Friday, she is having the time of her life snorkelling in the ocean.

“Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions,” captioned the actress.

Taapsee is on vacation with her sisters Shagun and Evania.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee had shared a photograph of her floating breakfast comprising eggs, avocados, mushrooms and good fats.

“While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! #Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #FloatingBreakfast,” wrote the actress.