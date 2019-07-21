New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu said Sunday said she wants to play an Indian superhero in the pantheon of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Avengers’ films. The actor said she is ‘personally attached’ to these films from Marvel Studio and hopes to play one day the character of a superhero in her career.

“I hope I get a chance in my life to be a superhero in Avengers. That’s the only role that I think I’ve not done. I don’t want to replace any character; I want to be an Indian superhero in the ‘Avengers’.

“I remember ‘Captain Marvel’ released along with ‘Badla’. After I saw the ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer, I told my sister, ‘Had I done this, it would have been something else’, Taapsee Pannu said during an in-conversation session with film critic Rajeev Masand at an event here.

The 31-year-old Taapsee Pannu said she has a huge crush on Iron-Man, famously played by Robert Downey (Jr) in the film. When Masand pointed out the character was dead in the MCU, “‘I cried in the theatre. I was so sad,” stated Pannu.

She was asked if there was a film she wishes she had been a part of. The ‘Pink’ actress said she would have loved to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’.

“I don’t think I have that with female characters. I haven’t felt that if I played a particular female character, the film would turn out differently. But I loved ‘Article 15’, I thought I would’ve also done a great job had I done Ayushmann’s role,” Taapsee said.

One of the audience members asked if she felt ‘Judwaa 2’ was going to be a strong script, when she read it. Taapsee replied simply saying she ‘knew it will cross Rs 100 crore mark’.

Taapsee also credited the Varun Dhawan-fronted film for making her the face of ‘unconventional mainstream cinema’. “Today, people don’t keep me aside saying that she’s an indie actor or she does only offbeat roles. They see me as the face of unconventional mainstream cinema,” pointed out Taapsee.

“I will always be thankful for ‘Judwaa 2’ for that because when people wanted to stamp me after ‘Pink’ and ‘Naam Shabana’, the film suddenly came where I was in the conventional Hindi heroine avatar. I had to prove to the other side, that I’m not doing these films due to lack of options, those are my choices,” Taapsee added.

Taapsee’s other two releases this year are ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. She is also working on a Tamil action thriller.

PTI