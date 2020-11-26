Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu slammed a troll who used explicit language and called her a ‘faltu’ heroine.

Taapsee posted a screenshot of a chat on Instagram Stories, where a troll calls her a ‘faltu heroine’, slut-shames her and adds that she can’t act in films. In one place, the troll also mentions Hindi cinema superstar Salman Khan’s name.

On the first image, Taapsee wrote: “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye. (What lifting? The only thing that I have lifted is the standard which you can’t see.”

She then tagged the troll in the second screenshot and added: “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau (write the same thing four or five times more, maybe I would be convinced).”

Taapsee recently shared that she has completed a gruelling schedule of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and is gearing up to shoot ‘Looop Lapeta’.

‘Rashmi Rocket’ casts Taapsee as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

“Looop Lapeta” is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, ‘Run Lola Run’.

IANS