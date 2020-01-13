BHUBANESWAR: They are termed ‘millennials.’ Social media dictates the life of this so-called ‘privileged generation.’ While some are unaware when India got independence, others have no clue when the name Orissa changed to Odisha.

However, these millennials are completely aware of the impact of climate change. Despite lucrative jobs offers and promising careers waiting ahead, youths in the state are now choosing entrepreneurship as part of their profession which is dedicated to environment conservation.

The five-day MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) trade fair that concluded Sunday, which featured more than 300 start ups from all over the state saw some of these young entrepreneurs who came up with ingenious ideas of promoting environmental friendly products at modest prices.

Take for instance Prince Kumar Sahu and Aditya Sahu of Eco Paper Products from Berhampur. The two brothers in their early 20’s have set up their own unit worth Rs. 90 lakhs and are now selling marriage, grocery and birthday bags all over the state made completely out of non-plastic products.

“We managed funds from our friends, relatives and other formal and informal sources. We set the unit up near our home and made this our fulltime work. I’m still in college while my brother has completed his studies. We have realised how damaging plastics are to the environment and have thus vouched to dedicate our life to discourage its use,” Prince said.

Ranging from Rs. 30 to Rs. 150, the products are gradually getting attention from people across the state. Hoping for a rewarding future, Prince wishes for strong enforcement of plastic ban by authorities that will boost their business. “If stricter bans are imposed by the government, people will start looking for alternatives which will be a shot in the arm for our venture,” he adds.

While Prince and his brother took the initiative after seeing the degrading environment around them, others went to the world’s end to have a change of heart. A year ago, Neelima Mishra was in news when she was selected in the 80-member ‘Climate Force: Arctic 2019 Expedition’ team.

A consultant to the state government and an environmentalist, Neelima had her task cut out in selling a range of products from bamboo toothbrushes, wooden spoon and forks to charcoal soaps and non plastic brooms and brushes at the MSME trade fair.

“Although, I have obvious intentions of making profits out of my business, the primary objective is to promote awareness against plastics,” she said.

In similar fashion, a Std XII pass out Priyabratta Barik has come with an ingenious idea. “Make art out of scrap,” Barik said. “When an obsolete motorbike came to us we thought of making something creative out of it. It was only then when my seniors and I thought of making a guitar out of its parts,” he added.

Aviral mishra, op