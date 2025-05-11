New Delhi: Pakistan’s military leadership has made a rare and startling admission regarding the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Breaking years of official denial, a senior military official described the incident as “a tactical brilliance,” drawing immediate attention and criticism.

During a press conference held Friday, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed — who serves as the Director General Public Relations for the Pakistan Air Force — stated: “We tried to tell them with our tactical brilliance in Pulwama…” The remark was made in the presence of top military representatives, including Director General of ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and a spokesperson for the Navy.

If you missed it….Pakistan just confessed! “Pulwama was tactical brilliance. Now we’ve shown operational progress” That’s Pakistan Army admitting Pulwama wasn’t the doing of faceless terrorists. It was state-backed Every time they glorify terror as a ‘tactical op’, they… pic.twitter.com/yknxWF9ole — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 10, 2025

Expanding on the statement, Ahmed added: “If Pakistan’s airspace, land, waters, or its people are threatened, there can be no compromise. It cannot go unnoticed. We owe it to our nation. The pride and trust the Pakistani people have in their armed forces is something we always uphold, at all costs. We tried to convey that through our tactical brilliance in Pulwama; now, we have demonstrated our operational progress and strategic acumen. I believe they should take heed.”

The Pulwama attack was carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suic*de bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy. India had consistently accused Pakistan of supporting the group and facilitating the attack.

At the time, Pakistan’s government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, denied any state involvement, labelling the incident a “matter of grave concern” and demanding evidence. Despite JeM claiming responsibility and India providing a detailed dossier linking the bomber to the group’s Bahawalpur headquarters, Pakistan continued to refute the allegations.

PNN