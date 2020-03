New Delhi: Three associates of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in connection with the communal riots in northeast Delhi which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, police said Wednesday.

Abid, a resident of Dayalpur, and Mohd Shahdab and Rashid Saifi, both from Nehru Vihar, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police Tuesday, they said.

They were with Hussain February 24 during the violence in the district, the police said.

The Crime Branch Monday arrested Hussain’s brother Shah Alam in connection with the riots. Three other people, who were sheltering Alam, were also arrested.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police last week after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence over the new citizenship law.

PTI