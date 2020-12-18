Bhubaneswar: Tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak Friday filed a petition in Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court seeking bail in connection with the fraud allegation levelled against him by Sky King travel agency.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police took Akash Kumar Pathak on a four-day remand, informed Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, December 17.

Notably, the state Vigilance department had arrested Pathak and his son Akash for allegedly amassing ill-gotten wealth amounting to more than Rs 20 crore. Both father and son are now lodged in Jharpada jail.

The Vigilance during investigation came to know that Pathak was making cash deposits of his ill-gotten wealth in his son Akash’s bank accounts and further helping his son in fraudulently posing as MD of Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors authorities lodged an FIR against Akash for illegally using their name.

The Vigilance department during the investigation revealed that Pathak was himself using high-end expensive cars such as Mercedes, BMW from the ill-gotten wealth.

During the lockdown period, Pathak and his son were flying across India in chartered planes and staying in luxurious five-star and seven-star hotels. Both father and son were using private security guards/bouncers to show off their ill-gotten wealth.

Earlier the state government had suspended Pathak for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9.35 crore, beyond his known sources of income – which he could not account for satisfactorily.

