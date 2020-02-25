New Delhi: Reporters and photographers have been targeted by mob as things have been spiraling out of control in Delhi. A reporter was allegedly attacked by two persons while recording an incident in which the duo was abusing members of minority communities in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas.

One of the accused threw a helmet at the journalist. Following this, he chanted “Jai Shri Ram”. The reporter managed to escape unhurt. Many people from a community tried to stop her from recording the incident. Another reporter working with a news channel was also allegedly attacked while covering the protests.

Similarly, a photojournalist shared his experience when he reached Maujpur Metro Station.

He revealed, “A Hindu sena member approached me offering to put tilak on my forehead. You are also a Hindu, bhaiya. What is the harm.”

‘People are pelting stones and shouting Modi Modi,’ he said adding that he was not allowed to take photographs.

“Bhai, aap bhi to Hindu ho? Kyun jaa rahe ho? Aaj Hindu Jaag gaya hai.(Brother, you are also a Hindu. Why are you going there? Hindus have woken up today,” said one of them.

A short while, a youth accosted me and asked, “Bhai, tu zyada uchhal raha hai. Tu Hindu hai ya Musalman? (Brother, you are acting very smart. Are you a Hindu or Muslim?”. They threatened to take off my pants to confirm my religion.