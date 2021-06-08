Food can help regulate your sleeping pattern and ensure a good night’s sleep. If you are one of those waking up at 2-3am at night, then these tips are for you.

Not getting enough sleep makes us sluggish and less productive. We cannot afford to lose sleep and every person needs adequate amount of sleep which is at least 6-8 hours. Regular sleeping pattern is also important for overall health as it helps in maintaining our energy level and reduces stress level. Therefore, you should include some great food in your diet before sleeping.

Almonds: Almonds contain high doses of melatonin which helps in regulating sleep and wakefulness cycle. Almond is called a super food which is extremely healthy and can be used as a healthy snack as well.

Hot milk: Hot milk is a very common way to get a good night’s sleep. You can drink a glass of warm milk and add turmeric powder with it in winter for better digestive results and boosting immunity in the body. Milk contains compounds that promote sleep, which helps in controlling your sleep patterns.

Walnuts: Walnuts Certain compounds may help promote better sleep at night. It contains melatonin, serotonin and magnesium. Walnuts can also be eaten at bedtime or as a healthy snack to nibble on late at night.

Banana: Banana is rich in potassium and magnesium, which are known to relax the muscles. It also contains the amino acid L-tryptophan.