Talcher: There have been innumerable contributions made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Odisha to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporates, actors, business houses have come forwarded and contributed heavily to join the fight against the deadly virus. There have been plenty of others who have made personal sacrifices to donate to the CM’s Relief Fund.

The latest to join the list is a brother-sister duo of Angul district. The two have donated Rs 10,000 to the CM’s Relief Fund. They saved the entire amount from their pocket money.

Ullapi and Subham are kids of Pradyumna Mishra staying in Talcher. Ullapi is a student of class VI while Subham studies in class one. The brother-sister duo has been saving their pocket money provided by their dad for the last few years. They also saved cash gifts they received from their relatives on their birthdays and on other occasions.

Both Ullapi and Subham were seeing everyday on TV the plight of the poor in the hard times of coronavirus and lockdown. They decided to donate the entire amounts they had saved in their piggy banks. They informed this to their dad who in turn conveyed the news to the Talcher Sub-Collector Rajani Kanta Swain.

Saturday both Ullapi and Subham were invited to the block office in Talcher. The two presented the amount to the Sub-Collector there for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Both appeared very happy while donating the amount. They also requested the Talcher Sub-Collector to use the money for providing medical treatment and food to the poor.

Locals lauded the efforts of Ullapi and Subham. They praised the kids and said such acts will bring awareness among seniors about the importance of making contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

PNN