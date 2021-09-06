Kabul: The Taliban is set to announce an interim government in Afghanistan after technical issues are resolved, officials of the Islamic Emirate said.

The officials said that the Taliban has finalised negotiations over the new inclusive government, Khaama News reported Monday.

Acting minister of information and culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that they are fully prepared for the announcement and are working harder to secure the arrival of foreigners to the ceremony.

“I cannot disclose the exact date of announcing the incoming government but it will be very soon. For the time being, we are busy solving some technical issues of the process,” he added.

The new government of the Taliban is said to be an interim and replacement that will be responsible for the arrangement of grand gathering, Loya Jirga, and other measures for the establishment of a permanent government.

Meanwhile, Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said: “Now we live in a completely independent Afghanistan. The new government will be announced very soon,” TOLO News said.

Meanwhile, political analysts say the Taliban should consider merit-based appointments in the future government.

“Dozens of our ministries are technical ministries and for them we need technical people,” said Sayed Eshaq Gilani, a political analyst.

A number of residents of the country meanwhile urge the Taliban to form an inclusive government and open the public institutions.

“To any department that people go, it is closed. This has created problems for the people,” said Habibullah, a Kabul resident.

“The Taliban should form an inclusive government that everyone should be included in,” Abdul Ali Nazari, a resident of Kunduz province said.