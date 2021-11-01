Bengaluru: Tamil actor Vishal has stated that he will continue the social service activities of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away October 29 due to cardiac arrest.

Vishal’s video has gone viral in Karnataka and people are appreciating the humane gesture of the Tamil actor.

Participating in a function, Vishal said, “We will continue with the wonderful services to society by Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. I will take care of those 1,800 children who are your (Puneeth) family. I will take care of them,” he said.

Telugu star Allu Arjun stated that he knew Puneeth for a long time. “We had eaten together. We had mutual respect and worked as judges. He was talking to me and inviting me to come to Bengaluru. Now, suddenly he is not there. I am shocked,” he said.

“The news got heavy on me. Life is so unpredictable. He was a big superstar, done so much for the Kannada film industry and he was a big pride of the south film industry,” he explained.

Telugu actor Vijaya Devarakonda stated that he was disturbed for many hours after hearing about the untimely death of Puneeth. “Puneeth anna (brother) passed away, I am disturbed. We don’t know when we will go, tell your family you love them as you don’t know what is going to happen next. Life is so unpredictable,” he explained.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to the deceased Kannada star, it has been decided to exhibit his superhit movies in malls and theatres of Karnataka during this week.