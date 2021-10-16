Chennai: Tamil thriller movie lovers are in for some weekend excitement as the makers of Pizza 3: The Mummy have released the movie teaser.

The teaser, which was out Saturday, offers a sneak peek into the third movie of the hit ‘Pizza’ series. The last film in the series was released in 2013.

Ashwin Kakumanu and Pavithrah Marimuthu are essaying the male and female leads in ‘Pizza 3: The Mummy’, produced by C.V. Kumar, who had also made the previous two installments. The movie is being helmed by debutant director Mohan Govind.

Shooting for the film had commenced in February 2020, but it was stalled because of the pandemic and the resultant prolonged lockdown. The movie is set to hit the screens soon.

The first two movies in the Pizza series of standalone thrillers had movie-goers stuck to their seats, as the plots weaved through intricately woven screenplays. Producer C.V. Kumar had earlier stated that Pizza 3: The Mummy is not the sequel to Pizza 2.

The first edition of the Pizza franchise, released in 2012, gave a boost to actor Vijay Sethupathi. Pizza 2: Villa, starring Ashok Selvan, was released in 2013.