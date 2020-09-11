Chennai: Top Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut’s face off with the Maharashtra government is attracting attention from all sides. Kangana Ranaut’s action has come in for praise from popular Tamil actor Vishal. He has compared Kangana’s action to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and lauded her for staying strong. Vishal has said that Kangana is fighting despite the ‘wrath’ of the Government.

The Queen star taking on the (Maharashtra) government will ‘set an example for people to speak against the government when something goes wrong, Vishal said in a Twitter statement. He also tagged Kangana’s handle on the micro-blogging site.

“Dear Kangana, hats off to your guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right and what is wrong. It wasn’t your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example,” the actor-producer said. “It’s something similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s,” he added.

See link: https://twitter.com/VishalKOfficial/status/1303989224840941571/photo/1

Kangana has ruffled the feathers of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with her ‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’ comments. The actress Wednesday directly took on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She said his ‘ego will be destroyed’ the way her Bandra home was demolished by the city’s civic body for ‘illegal alterations’.

Vishal further said Kangana’s action will ‘set an example for people to speak against the government when something is not right and not necessarily being a celebrity but also as a common man’.

“Freedom of speech (Article 19)… Kudos to you, I bow to you,” Vishal, who tried to contest the December 2017 bypolls to RK Nagar here, said.