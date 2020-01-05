Coimbatore: In its intensified drive against child pornography, police Sunday arrested a driver of a private engineering college near here for allegedly sharing such videos with his friends.

Based on a tip-off that 25-year old Sathyamurthy, staying in Sulur, was viewing and sharing such videos with others, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the police said. Clips related to child pornography were found on his cell phone, they informed.

The arrest comes a day after a man from Assam, who was working in a tiles shop here district was arrested for watching and uploading the videos on social media.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar has issued stern warning to those indulging in such illegal and inhuman activities.

It should be stated here that any sexually explicit digital or computer generated content involving children comes under the purview of ‘child pornography’. In the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Women and Child Development Ministry has defined child pornography and enhanced punishment for its possession and distribution.

Agencies