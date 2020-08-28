Chennai: Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari H. Vasanthakumar died here on Friday evening due to Covid-19, officials said. He was 70. Vasanthakumar, who was also the promoter of Vasanth & Co consumer durable retail chain, was admitted in Apollo Hospital here sometime back after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was the younger brother of veteran Congress leader Kumari Anandan whose daughter is Tamilisai Soundararajan, currently the Telangana Governor. Vasanthakumar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari constituency in 2019, defeating BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

At that time, he was a sitting member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, elected from Nanguneri seat. He subsequently resigned as an MLA.

The Vasanth & Co consumer durable retail chain is one the largest in the country with about 90 outlets, mostly in Tamil Nadu, but also in Bengaluru and Puducherry.