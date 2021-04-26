Chennai: An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government resolved Monday to allow Vedanta’s Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period. This decision was taken amid surging Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The decision paved the way for the partial reopening of the copper smelter closed in 2018 over pollution concerns.

Vedanta said it was committed to making the entire production capacity of 1,000 tonne available for the purpose of producing medical grade oxygen. The company said it was working to dispatch oxygen to critical areas in Tamil Nadu on priority.

The copper unit was sealed by the Tamil Nadu government in May 2018. It came days after 13 agitators were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite protest in the southern district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired the meeting Monday. It was attended by main opposition party DMK among others. The decision to allow Sterlite produce oxygen came days after Vedanta moved the Supreme Court in this connection.

Also read: Sterlite shutdown: India faces copper supply disruption

“As per the Supreme Court directive, power supply may be allowed for Vedanta’s Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin for four months, to repair and operate oxygen producing and related equipment only,” the meeting resolved.

The period may be extended later but ‘at no cost’ shall other activities like copper manufacturing and running the co-generation plant shall be allowed and the ‘power supply shall be cut after this period (four months) by TANGEDCO,” it added.

Tamil Nadu should get priority in the oxygen being produced here. It shall be taken to other states only after meeting Tamil Nadu’s requirements.

A committee comprising the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, TNPCB environmental engineer from Tuticorin, government officials experts in oxygen production, local residents, NGO members and activists opposed to the plant will monitor the production of oxygen and also decide on running the unit, it said.

Only technicians ‘directly involved’ in oxygen-making will be allowed entry into the plant with due permission slips. The government will ensure appropriate safety measures.

The apex court had said Friday people were dying due to lack of oxygen. It questioned the Tamil Nadu government as to why it cannot take over the Sterlite copper unit for producing oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced,” a bench headed by then Chief Justice SA Bobde had said.