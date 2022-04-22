Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has floated tenders for the transportation of coal from Odisha to tide over the power shortage in the state.

The power company has called for bids to transport coal from Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd. The bidding will close April 27.

According to sources in Tangedco, the state is purchasing 2.6 lakh tonnes of coal from the Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd (MCL) and requires transportation contractors for the same.

The coal will be transported from the mines to the ports by rail and then through sea routes to the discharge ports at Ennore, Karaikal and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

The coal will be moved from MCL mines at Hingula, Ananta, Garjanbahal, Lakhanpur and Kulda in Odisha.

A senior Tangedco official told IANS, “The movement of coal will commence from May and will continue till June-end.”

In the tender, Tangedco has made it clear that the bidder must have experience in moving a minimum of 65,000 tonnes of coal from the mines through road or rail on behalf of any power utilities in the public or private sector.

The transporting company should have transported coal in the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 and should have an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore in any of the above financial years.

Tamil Nadu requires coal to the tune of 72,000 tonnes a day for producing power, but the supply now is only 48,000 to 50,000 tonnes.

Tamil Nadu March 29 witnessed an all-time high power demand of 17,196 MW.

IANS