Chennai: Three persons in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district died after consuming paint varnish mixed with water as they were not able to get liquor, police said Sunday.

According to police, Shivasankar, Pradeep and Sivaraman were habitual drinkers, and with state-owned liquor shops closed due to the 21-day lockdown, the trio consumed paint varnish mixed in water as a substitute to liquor and they fainted.

While one died immediately, the remaining two were taken to the government hospital in Chengalpattu but did not respond to the treatment and also succumbed.

In Pudukottai district, three alcoholics died after consuming soft drinks mixed with after-shave lotion, a couple of days back.

IANS