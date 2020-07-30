Chennai: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has resumed work. He has started dubbing for his upcoming film, Laabam.

Vijay took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures from the dubbing studio. In one image, he is seen sitting on a sofa in front of a mic holding a paper. He is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants.

“#Laabamdubbing @kalaiyarasananbu @aaru7cs #SPJhananathan @vijay_sethupathi_productions,” he captioned the image.

Laabam is directed by SP Jananathan. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman. Vijay Sethupathi is also a co-producer on the project

This is Shruti’s first Tamil outing in two years. She was last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3.