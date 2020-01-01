Chennai: A 42-year-old Tamil television actress killed her former boyfriend by smashing his head with a log and hammer in front of her husband. The actress, identified as S. Devi, killed her former boyfriend at her sister’s house at Kolathur in the early hours Monday, according to a report in a national daily.

The report states that she allegedly killed him after he insisted that she resume their relationship.

S Devi later surrendered to the police. After an inquiry, the police also held her husband B Sankar, her sister S Lakshmi and Lakshmi’s husband Sawariyar, 53, and charged them with the murder of M Ravi, 38, a film technician. The accused have been sent to jail.

According to the report, Ravi had been pestering Devi for the last couple of months to get back into the relationship. However, she did not budge to his requests. When Ravi turned stubborn and threatened of exposing their past affair to the woman’s husband, she decided to eliminate him.

Agencies