Mumabi: Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, Wednesday, announced her next film, titled Khabees.

Directed by Sarim Momin, the film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.

“Hey everyone ! Super excited to announce my next, titled Khabees, a new genre of thriller,” she wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Khabees , Tanishaa will also be seen in Code Name Abdul, which revolves around a secret mission given to RAW. Tanishaa gets top billing in the film that also has budding actor Akku Kulhari.

Tanishaa earlier featured in films like Neal N Nikki and Tango Charlie.