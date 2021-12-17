Aska: Marital dispute between Tapaswini Dash and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn after the in-charge of Atithi Bhawan (guest house) belonging to Aska Sugar Mills here served a notice to the woman Friday to vacate following the advice of Berhampur SDJM Court.

Besides, the husband Sumit released an audio claiming that neither he has absconded nor anyone has kidnapped him. He clarified in the purported audio that he is on leave by the virtue of due approval.

“I had earlier informed the local court regarding the problems I have been facing due to Tapaswini. I am mentally as well as physically unwell right now and it is impossible for me to take rest in her presence. She has already ruined my life and doing this drama to gain publicity and public sympathy,” Sumit is heard saying in the audio.

“Even when Tapaswini filed a criminal case against me and the matter is sub-judice, why does she want to live with me?” Sumit asked.

Tapaswini and Sumit stayed at the guest house for about seven days, but their relationship did not proceed further, the man clarified.

It is pertinent to mention, the couple had reportedly married earlier at a registrar’s office. It is said that, respective families later decided to solemnise their marriage as per the customary Hindu rituals.

However, when Tapaswini aka Dimple and her family were waiting for Sumeet and his kin at the wedding venue November 22, the latter did not turn up. Even they did not respond to phone calls.

Tapaswini and her mother went to her in-laws’ house at Brahma Nagar in Berhampur city and staged a protest demanding that she should be accepted and allowed by Sumit and his family members to live with them as Sumit’s wife, which was then turned down.

Sumit had left her wife (so-called) at the guest house December 10 and their marital discord is sub-judice at Berhampur SDJM Court.

