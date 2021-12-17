Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, as many as nine places in Odisha have recorded night temperatures below 11 degree Celsius. Cold Wave continues to grip several parts of the state, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed Friday.

Daringbadi was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani (7.5), Koraput (9), Titilagarh (9.3), Jharsuguda and Keonjhar (9.6 each), Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna (10 each) and Chandbali (10.8), the centre stated.

The night temperature decreased to 12 degree Celsius in Cuttack and 12.2 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar, the regional centre added.

Other places that recorded minimum temperature below 15 degree Celsius are: Balasore (12.3), Paradip (14), Gopalpur (14.2), Baripada (12), Angul (11.6), Sambalpur (12.2), Hirakud (11.4), Talcher (13), Bolangir (11.5), Malkangiri (13.5), Sonepur (13.2) and Nayagarh (12).

PNN