G Udayagiri: At least 20 tourists travelling in a private bus sustained injuries after the vehicle overturned on Kalinga Ghat road under G Udayagiri police limits in Kandhamal Thursday evening.

A source said that the ill-fated bus was on its way from West Bengal. The injured were rescued by some locals and immediately admitted to nearby government-run health facility here in the district.

Later, three injured were shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) after their conditions deteriorated.

According to an eyewitness, the bus was carrying around 60 tourists from Haldia in West Bengal, who had come to visit Daringbadi. The tourist bus overturned after hitting a guard wall on Kalinga Ghat road following a brake failure while taking a sharp bend near Andharkot. The bus was proceeding from Daringbadi to Puri in the evening.

“Driver of a car travelling from Tikabali area to Bhanjanagar passing through the accident site first saw the ill-fated bus. With the help of some local residents and by breaking open bus’s front windshield rescued the tourists trapped inside it,” the eyewitness said.

On being informed by the car driver, a team of G Udayagiri police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the road mishap.

PNN