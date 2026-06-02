Daringbadi: A four-year-old boy died after reportedly falling from a tractor in Bhramarbadi village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district Monday.

The deceased was identified as Manu Pradhan, son of Manoranjan Pradhan. According to local sources, Manu was playing on a tractor being operated by a relative who was engaged in work near the village. During the process, the child reportedly lost his balance and fell from the vehicle, sustaining critical injuries.

Family members immediately sought medical assistance and called an ambulance. As no ambulance was available, Fire Services personnel were contacted and the injured child was transported to the Daringbadi Community Health Centre. Doctors there declared the boy dead on arrival and informed the police about the incident.

Daringbadi Inspector-In-Charge Sangram Keshari Jena reached the hospital, seized the body and launched an investigation. Police are questioning family members and villagers to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy.