Digapahandi: A 28-year-old man was killed af ter he came in contact with a crude bomb, allegedly planted by poachers to hunt wild animals, causing it to explode near a pond at Mathura village in Ganjam district’s Sanakhemundi block, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as G Raja of Bandhasahi in Nua Malabhanja village. Police seized the body from MK CG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, conducted a post-mortem and handed it over to family members Monday. His last rites were performed later in the day at the village cremation ground.

Raja had taken his pigs for grazing to a farmland adjoining a pond at Mathura village Sun day. While tending the animals, he reportedly came into contact with a crude bomb lying on the ground. The device exploded, causing severe injuries to his legs, thighs and lower abdomen.

Family members and local residents rushed him to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 4 pm Sunday. Following a complaint lodged by Raja’s father, G. Krishna, Digapahandi police registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over illegal wildlife hunting in the Digapahandi forest range.

In August 2024, forest personnel arrested a suspected poacher near Nuagumpha village and seized wild boar meat and hunting snares. Earlier this year, two elephants died in separate incidents near Dhepaguda and Bhimanagar villages after coming into contact with illegal live wires allegedly laid to poach wild boars.

The accused in those cases were arrested and prosecuted. Digapahandi Ranger Divya Ranjan Sahu said the Forest Department had not yet received official information about the explosion that killed Raja. He described the incident as highly sensitive and said forest staff regularly patrol vulnerable areas and conduct awareness campaigns in nearby villages on wildlife protection and the legal consequences of poaching.

Sahu urged residents to remain vigilant and share information about illegal hunting activities with forest authorities to help prevent such incidents.