Keonjhar: Town police Monday arrested a jail warder in connection with the seizure of ganja in his possession from the district jail in Keonjhar. The accused, identified as Alok Dhada, was taken into custody by Town police following an investigation into the incident.

According to officials, Jail Superintendent Upendra Jena discovered the contraband while checking the warder’s bag during a night-du ty inspection May 22. Following the seizure, a showcause notice was issued to the warder. As no satisfactory explanation was received, the superintendent lodged a complaint with Town police Sunday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case (526/2026) and arrested the accused.

Town police Inspector Srikant Sahu said the warder was produced before a court after preliminary investigation and further inquiry is underway. Meanwhile, questions have been raised over the delay in reporting the incident. The complaint was filed nearly 10 days after the seizure.

While the official report stated that 62 grams of ganja had been recovered, sources alleged that the actual quantity seized may have been higher. Advocate Ashok Das said a detailed investigation would reveal the exact circumstances of the case. He also alleged that narcotic substances are regularly being smuggled into the jail due to inadequate monitoring. Das claimed that several inmates consume intoxicants inside the prison and create disturbances.

He suggested that scrutiny of CCTV footage and questioning of other jail staff could bring more facts to light. Further investigation is underway, police said.