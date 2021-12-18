Aska: Marital discord between Tapaswini Dash aka Dimple and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn Friday evening as the woman who has been struggling for a pinch of vermilion, again staged dharna in front of her in-law’s house after leaving Atithi Bhawan earlier in the day.

Tapaswini had to leave the Atithi Bhawan after in-charge of the guest house belonging to Aska Sugar Mills here served a notice to the woman to vacate, following the advice of Berhampur SDJM Court.

The woman again opted for peaceful way and staged indefinite sit-in.

Meanwhile, Sumit Friday moved the Sessions Court against a previous order of the Berhampur SDJM. In his petition filed with the higher court, the man mentioned that since two cases are pending in court, it is not feasible for the couple to stay together.

A hearing in SDJM court scheduled Friday has been postponed and the next date of hearing has been fixed for December 20. Citing that Sumit has breached the lower court’s order, Tapaswini filed another petition in which she appealed the court to order for a criminal case against Sumit and allow her to stay at in-law’s house till finalisation of the marital discord case. She also claimed Rs 50,000 per month from Sumit towards her maintenance, in the petition with SDJM court.

The lower court in its order December 2 had asked the couple to stay together for a week and asked Aska police to facilitate their secure stay, which was again extended by court for another seven days.

Recently, the woman alleged that her husband Sumit has fled leaving her alone at the guest house. The man responded through an audio tape stating that he is in bad state, both mentally and physically.

The man claimed in his audio tape released Thursday that neither he has absconded nor anyone has kidnapped him. He clarified in the purported audio that he is on leave by the virtue of due approval.

“I had earlier informed the local court regarding the problems I have been facing due to Tapaswini. I am mentally as well as physically unwell right now and it is impossible for me to take rest in her presence. She has already ruined my life and doing this drama to gain publicity and public sympathy,” Sumit is heard saying in the audio.

“Even when Tapaswini filed a criminal case against me and the matter is sub-judice, why does she want to live with me?” Sumit asked.

Tapaswini and Sumit stayed at the guest house for about seven days, but their relationship did not proceed further, the man has clarified.

It is pertinent to mention, the couple had reportedly married earlier at a registrar’s office. It is said that, respective families later decided to solemnise their marriage again as per the customary Hindu rituals.

However, when Tapaswini and her family were waiting for Sumit and his kin at the wedding venue November 22, the latter did not turn up. It was alleged that they did not even respond to her phone calls.

Tapaswini and her mother went to her in-laws’ house at Brahma Nagar in Berhampur city and staged a protest demanding that she should be accepted and allowed by Sumit and his family members to live with them as Sumit’s wife, which was then turned down.

Sumit had left her wife (so-called) at the guest house December 10 and their marital discord is sub-judice at Berhampur SDJM Court.

PNN