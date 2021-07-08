Mumbai: Actress Tara Sutaria has resumed work and is back to filming Ek Villain 2.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram Story, where she shared a glimpse of a mic.

On the image she wrote: “Days spent behind this are days well spent! Back to filming Villain 2 and the villainy has only just begun.”

The film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

The sequel features John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release February 11 next year.