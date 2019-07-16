Mumbai: A full 37 per cent accretion to its brand value at USD 19.6 billion has helped the Tata Group retain the top slot in the 100 most valuable brands list in India for the second consecutive year in 2019, which also lists Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Infosys as the next two.

The list also states that Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group has seen the steepest fall in brand value in the reporting year, plunging a whopping 65 per cent to a low USD 559 million, dropping 28 notches to a bad position of 56.

The brand Tata Group was valued at USD 14.23 billion in 2018, according to a list of the England-based ‘Brand Finance’ released Tuesday.

“The Tata Group is not only the most valuable brand in the country, but it has also recorded faster growth than any other top 25 brands, with a full 37 per cent increase. Its brand presence across auto, IT services, steel and chemicals continues to go from strength to strength in 2019,” the consultancy said.

The national insurer LIC occupies second slot, moving up four places with a 22.8 per cent jump in its valuation at USD 7.32 billion. It is followed by software Infosys that has seen its valuation going up 7.7 per cent to USD 6.50 billion.

State Bank of India, valued at USD 5.97 billion, up 34.4 per cent, comes next, followed by the Mahindra group, with a rise of 35.5% in value at USD 5.24 billion, and HDFC Bank with a valuation of USD 4.84 billion is at the sixth slot.

Telecom player Airtel is the only company in the top 10 to have seen a massive 28.1 per cent plunge in its brand valuation at USD 4.79 billion but is placed seventh in the list, followed by HCL, Reliance and Wipro, with brand valuations of USD 4.64 billion, USD 4.54 billion and USD 4.00 billion, respectively.

The steepest percentage drop has been suffered by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

“The Anil brand has witnessed continuous erosion in its value creation due to increased pressure from various group businesses and is currently facing some stiff questions from its stakeholders,” the report said.

