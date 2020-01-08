Tata Sky has launched Android-powered set-top box named Tata Sky Binge+ in the country. This set-top box has been priced at Rs 5,999. The company claims that Binge+ offers a seamless experience of watching TV channels and entertainment apps on one screen.

The Binge+ set-top box is powered by Android TV and supports Google Assistant-based voice search apart from offering Google Play Store access. Tata Sky now offers a 30-day free trial of the Binge+ subscription service. After the free trial gets over, the service will be charged at Rs 249 per month.

The product has been listed on the Tata Sky website for order. Tata Sky Binge+ will compete with products such as Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub. According to Tata Sky website, the Binge+ Android TV set-top box is available alongside Tata Sky HD set-top box, and Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder.

The Binge+ box comes with Google Assistant and support voice-enabled search through the remote. This offers access to more than 5,000 apps and games from Google Play Store.

The hardware packs 2GB RAM and offers 8GB onboard storage. Tata Sky offers a Catchup TV feature in this set-top box that allows users to access TV content of up to past seven days. Customers also get the option to access live TV through satellite or can switch to over-the-top (OTT) apps by hooking up the box to the internet.

Binge+ comes pre-installed with a namesake app that offers a range of OTT premium apps for one price. This service includes Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play as well. In addition to OTT platforms, Tata Sky Binge+ is expected to offer subscribers more than 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.