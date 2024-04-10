Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have asked its special security battalion personnel to remove tattoos on their body within 15 days as these skin markings are easily noticeable with uniform and considered “obscene and derogatory”.

The deputy commissioner of police (security), Bhubaneswar issued an order to this effect Tuesday and asked all officials concerned to prepare a list of SSB men having “easily noticeable tattoos” on their bodies.

SSB personnel provide security coverage to vital installations like the chief minister’s residence, Raj Bhavan, state secretariat, Odisha Legislative Assembly and the High Court.

They also provide security to VVIPs and dignitaries within the state and those visiting Odisha from the rest of India.

“A good number of unit men are found making tattoos on their body which demeans the image of the battalion as well as Odisha Police since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence after careful consideration, it was decided that, from today onwards, tattoos that are visible while wearing a uniform are not permitted,” the DCP (security) said in the order.

All guards who are in charge of the SSB personnel have been directed to make a list of men “having tattoos on their body parts easily noticeable while wearing a uniform and ask them to permanently remove the tattoos within 15 days from the date of receiving the order”.

The DCP warned that if the order was not implemented, necessary departmental actions would be initiated against those who would not follow the directive.

He advised the SSB personnel to avoid getting inked on the face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism.

PTI