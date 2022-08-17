Kaliapani: Despite huge funds being spent on the eradication of tuberculosis through directly observed therapy (DOT) for the treatment of patients, the killer disease continues to wreak havoc in tribal-dominated Kaliapani locality of Sukinda valley in Jajpur district. Quite a few people have lost their lives due to tuberculosis, posing a question mark on the efficacy of DOT in the area. Sources said that two months back Raju Mahakud, a resident of Makendiasahi of Sukinda mining locality died of tuberculosis while his wife died about nine days ago. Their daughter Sima became the latest victim of the disease two days back and breathed her last. Sima had passed her HSC exams this year only. The disease had taken the life of another resident of Makendiasahi about nine days back.

As tuberculosis is spreading rapidly, it has created panic among the residents both at Makendiasahi and Malharasahi. Social activists expressed concern over the spread of the killer disease in the locality. They pointed out that as per national TB treatment guidelines, a trained healthcare worker or any other designated individual provides the prescribed drugs and helps patients to swallow it in a proper manner. However, the activists alleged that DOT method of treatment is not being followed as per guidelines. Various outfits and social activists have urged the administration to take immediate measures to prevent the disease from spreading in the tribal-dominated areas.