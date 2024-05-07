Berhampur: After HIV AIDS, nowadays tuberculosis (TB) has acquired an alarming proportion in Ganjam district with 18,669 patients being identified during the last three years. The Spread of the bacterial disease has worsened due to the short supply of free medicines by the Union government. As a result, people suffering from the disease are being pushed into the jaws of death. Sources said that TB patients were being given free medicines every month in the past.

However, the essential medicines are not available as per demand in the district due to disruption in supply of medicines by the Union government. In case of emergency, the district health department is purchasing medicines from various pharmaceutical companies and delivering those to the patients, a health official said. However, patients have to consume around 10-12 tablets as they fail to get medicines with various compositions which they used to get earlier, the official said. Thousands of patients afflicted with TB are being identified in the district every year. The rapid spread of the disease is attributed to migration of the district’s residents to other states in search of livelihood. Health officials said people infected with HIV have 70 per cent chance of getting afflicted with TB. A person gets afflicted with TB when his immunity to diseases declines. Moreover, the bacteria spread through cough and sneezes of an affected person. An affected person can only be saved when there is an early detection and treatment of the disease.

However, every year scores of people afflicted with TB die of the disease which has acquired an endemic proportion in Khallikote, Kodala, Polsara, Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Jagannathprasad and Aska blocks. According to available information, 5,600 TB patients were identified in 2021, 6,480 in 2022 and 6,589 in 2023. The district administration has taken up various projects to combat the disease under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The affected patients can get their examinations done and receive treatment free of cost. They are also provided with free medicines for complete recovery from the disease. The affected patients are also being given Rs 500 as financial assistance for nutritious food which aids in recovery from the disease.

However, due to the disruption in the medicine supply, the patients have to suffer through a harrowing time. The disruption in medicine supply is not only limited to Ganjam but other districts in the state are also bearing its brunt. Adding to their woes, TB medicines are not readily available in adequate amounts in private drug stores as the Centre has been supplying free medicines for years together. As a result, patients in need of TB medicines are often left disappointed when they visit any private pharmacy store to buy the medicines.