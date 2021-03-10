New Delhi: TCL Electronics Wednesday launched its first 2021 Android 11 TV model P725 with video call camera at a starting price of Rs 41,990 in the Indian market.

The new TVs will be available in four different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

The TVs feature the winning combination- ultra-vivid colours of Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. It will first roll out the 65-inch exclusively on Amazon at Rs 89,990. Customers can get notified on Amazon for the latest product selling updates.

“A magnetically affixed video call camera enables you to effortlessly plug in and play. Use Google Duo to video chat with friends and family, join online classes, or catch up with the office from the comfort of your living room. Built with security at the core – unplug, or simply slide the cover when not in use,” the company said in a statement.

P725 powered by Dolby Vision, advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide colour gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail displays with Dolby Vision delivers more vivid, lifelike images.

The TV also supports Dolby Atmos that aims to put the audience inside the story of their favourite entertainment like Movies, TV Shows and Sports. With Dolby Atmos audiences can experience multidimensional sound with incredible clarity.