Shenzhen: Consumer electronics brand TCL has showcased a 4K 240Hz monitor during the Global Display Ecological Conference in Shenzhen, China.

The monitor has a 4K ultra-high resolution as well as a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and the brand’s self-developed image quality compensation algorithm, reports GizmoChina.

Currently, the firm has not disclosed the pricing and availability but one can expect the monitor to become available very soon.

TCL typically only manufactures displays for OEMs to rebrand later. It is speculated that the technology might be used by a partner in the near future.

Meanwhile, TCL has reportedly paused its plans to release a lower-cost foldable phone this year.

TCL showed off a few foldable prototypes last year, and again earlier this year at CES 2021, as well as a “rollable” screen design.

In April, the company showed off a Fold an Roll device that could expand from a 6.87-inch phone screen to become an 8.85-inch phablet or a 10-inch tablet size.

The company said it is not giving up on the foldable product category but does not have a time frame for when its first foldable device may be commercially available.

IANS