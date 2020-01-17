Mumbai: Global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,118 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2019-20, registering a mere 0.16 per cent growth from Rs 8,105 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT major said that consolidated revenue for the quarter under review, however, grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 39,854 crore from Rs 37,338 crore in the same period a year ago.

On sequential basis, TCS net profit rose by 0.94 per cent to Rs 8,118 crore from Rs 8,042 crore recorded in Q2 2019-20.