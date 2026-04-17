Nashik: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended an employee, Nida Khan, who has been named as the main accused in an alleged religious conversion-related case in Maharashtra’s Nashik, according to an official communication issued by the company.

A suspension order, dated April 9, 2026, shows that the employee, designated as a Process Associate, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the allegations against her.

The company said that it had been made aware of a “serious matter” involving the employee, who is currently reported to be in judicial or police custody.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the Company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter,” the order said.

The letter also said that the accused Nida Khan’s access to the company’s internal network has been temporarily revoked and she has been instructed to surrender any company assets in her possession.

She has also been directed not to report to any office location or work remotely until further notice from the designated HR authorities.

The communication emphasised maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the matter and warned of disciplinary action in case of non-compliance.

According to allegations emerging in the case, accused Nida Khan had allegedly advised some women employees to adopt Islamic customs in their dress and behaviour. It has also been claimed by some complainants that they were encouraged or pressured to follow certain religious practices, including offering namaz, making changes in dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

However, officials have clarified that these claims are part of an ongoing investigation and have not yet been conclusively established.

Authorities are currently probing the matter to verify the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the company has said that the suspension is an interim administrative action based on the seriousness of the situation and does not amount to a final determination of guilt.

Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and subsequent findings by the relevant authorities.