Khajuripada: Despite schools being declared as punishment-free zones across the state, two 5-year-old kids studying at Chhandurupadar Government Primary School under this block in Kandhamal district Wednesday sustained critical injuries after they were allegedly beaten up by a woman teacher with sticks over trivial mistakes. The victim children were identified as Shankar Kanhar, son of Ranjan Kanhar, and Kiran Jani, son of Chitrasen Jani; both are aged five and students of Class I in the school. The accused teacher was identified as Kumudini Kanhar.

Sources said the primary school has a total of 16 students on its rolls and two teachers including the accused to teach the students. The incident occurred when the two kids committed some trivial mistake. Enraged, Kumudini allegedly called the two kids and brutally beat them up with a stick resulting in injuries, Shankar’s grandmother Anita Kanhar and grandfather Yudhisthir Kanhar alleged. When contacted, headmaster Jayant Dehuri said the incident occurred when he had been to the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) over some work at around 3.30pm.

He, however, expressed his regret for the incident. BEO Binod Bihari Digal said that he has ordered for a probe which is underway. Cluster Resources Centre Coordinator (CRCC) Swarnalata Moharana said that after the completion of the probe, a report will be submitted to the BEO who will take a call on the issue. Locals have demanded stringent action against the accused teacher. This incident once again has brought to light the atrocities being perpetrated by teachers and forced parents and teachers alike to rethink the problem of corporal punishment in schools.