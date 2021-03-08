Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A teacher here has alleged that he was removed from an RSS-run school after he refused to donate Rs 1,000 for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the charge has been denied by the institution. Yashwant Pratap Singh worked as an ‘acharya’ (teacher) at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Jagdishpur localilty. He claimed that the school has withheld his eight months’ salary. Yashwant Pratap said he was given a receipt book for the collection of funds for the temple. He deposited around Rs 80,000 collected for it, he informed.

Yashwant claimed that he was pressured to donate Rs 1,000 for the temple. It happened when the district ‘pracharak’ of the Rasthriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS), Satyendra, came to the school.

When he refused, the school authorities ‘misbehaved’ and removed him from the school, Yashwant alleged. He added that he has given a written complaint in this regard at the district magistrate’s office. He also said he will approach a court if justice is not done to him.

Meanwhile, school principal Dhirendra said all employees were given receipt books for the collection of funds as per their capacity. “Yashwant also took three receipt books willingly but later did not deposit them. He himself resigned,” the principal said, denying the allegations.

RSS district ‘pracharak’ Satyendra too said no one is being pressured for the collection of funds. He accused Yahswant of indiscipline and not having ‘interest’ in teaching.