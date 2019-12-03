Bhubaneswar: An ex-cadre teacher Tuesday died as he was protesting as part of a rally by the State Primary Teachers (ex-cadre) Mahasangha at Lower PMG area under Capital police station limits here demanding fulfillment of their various demands.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Barik, 50, of Gopabandhu Nagar of Khunta block in Mayurbhanj.

Hundreds of ex-cadre teachers from across the state had assembled at Lower PMG Tuesday demanding fulfilment of a seven-point charter of demands including regularisation of temporary teachers and immediate release of pending salary. Barik who was a teacher at an Ashram School at Balidiha in Mayurbhanj came to participate in the rally. He fell uneasy during sloganeering and asked for water. However, he suddenly

collapsed at the place.